Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $350.22 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,829 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 2.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $350,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
