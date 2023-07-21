Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $350.22 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,829 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 2.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $350,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

MAA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.04. The stock had a trading volume of 71,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,559. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.44. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.