Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,254 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $117,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,783,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,608,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,272.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 742,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 688,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 440,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 215,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

