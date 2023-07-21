Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $50,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $243.88. 67,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

