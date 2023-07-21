Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 5.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $433,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 4.1 %

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,995. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

