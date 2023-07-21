Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.50.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $244.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

