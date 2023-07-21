Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.