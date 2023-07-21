Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $12.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

DVDCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.51) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($12.02) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.61) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

