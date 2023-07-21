Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Visa stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

