Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 132,197 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3,905.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. 4,943,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,101,863. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.