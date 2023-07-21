Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 143,093 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,093 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear comprises about 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. 117,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,106. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

