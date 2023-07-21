Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 12,873 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 973,248 shares of company stock valued at $206,391,157. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.