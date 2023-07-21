Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

NYSE CI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.71. 438,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,925. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.86. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

