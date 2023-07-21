Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,008 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,913. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.