Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.95. 575,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,916. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $265.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

