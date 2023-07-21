Davidson Investment Advisors Has $15.92 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,510. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

