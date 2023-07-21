Davidson Investment Advisors Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,980,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

