Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.29. 640,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

