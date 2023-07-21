Decentralized Social (DESO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.83 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $94.35 million and $3.83 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $8.96 or 0.00030012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

