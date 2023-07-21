DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00242078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00025291 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031616 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003376 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

