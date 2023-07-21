Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $439.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $308.61 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.80 and a 200-day moving average of $400.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

