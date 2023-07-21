Defira (FIRA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.71 Million

Defira (FIRA) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Defira has a total market capitalization of $21.71 million and approximately $1,602.29 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Defira has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Defira token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Defira Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.02958264 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,380.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

