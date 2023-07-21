Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Trading Down 1.4%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.00. 13,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 18,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLA. TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Apparel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Delta Apparel ( NYSE:DLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.52). Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell bought 3,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,954.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 12,058.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 249,966 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 92.6% in the second quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 190.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 138,082 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

