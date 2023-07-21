Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Down 3.7%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.02. 58,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 223,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $779.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

