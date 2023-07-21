DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of DNACF remained flat at $12.67 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. DeNA has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that DeNA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.