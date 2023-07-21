Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Destination XL Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

