Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
NASDAQ DXLG opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
