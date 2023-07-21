dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $195.64

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $35.75 million and $195.64 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,458,954 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00608507 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $952.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

