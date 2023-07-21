DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $88.36 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 178.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

