DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $88.36 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 178.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.