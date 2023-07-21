Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.4% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. 5,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,141. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

