Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 2,550

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,550 ($33.34) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.46) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($43.93) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,985.71 ($39.04).

Diploma Stock Performance

DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,120 ($40.79) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,000.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,843.98. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,284.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,190 ($28.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,174 ($41.50).

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,789.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

See Also

