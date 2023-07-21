Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $124.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

