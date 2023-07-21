Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $99.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

DFS stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

