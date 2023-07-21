Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

