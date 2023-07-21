DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 55,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 637,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $911.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Insider Activity at DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.19 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocGo news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocGo news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,063 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 1,138,087 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at $5,059,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 565,582 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.