Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 12.8% in June

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 904,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 88,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 206,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.78. 209,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,563. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

