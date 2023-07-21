DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 15,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. 440,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,023. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.57. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,421.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,421.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $232,485.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,972 shares of company stock worth $70,227,985 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

