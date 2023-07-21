Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $31.12. 112,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 92,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,608.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $278,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 94,408 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.