Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 398,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DORM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 98,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,698. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.