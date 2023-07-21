Dover Advisors LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

