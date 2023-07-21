Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 175 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Dowlais Group stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

