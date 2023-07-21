DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKNG. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

DraftKings stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,174,522.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,759,019 shares in the company, valued at $140,174,522.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

