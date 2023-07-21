Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$106.83 million during the quarter.
Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
