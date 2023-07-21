Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.51 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 719,523 shares of company stock worth $18,277,859. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dropbox by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 1,121,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

