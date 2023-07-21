DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

