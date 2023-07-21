DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 2,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,566. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
