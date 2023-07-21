e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.29 and last traded at $115.70. 252,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 981,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $23,664,680. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

