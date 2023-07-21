EAC (EAC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $453,046.96

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $453,046.96 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151028 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

