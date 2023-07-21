East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.45

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAGR shares. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of East Side Games Group from C$3.25 to C$2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of East Side Games Group from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on East Side Games Group from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.14.

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

