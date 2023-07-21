Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 171,350 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 511.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,350 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. 484,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

