Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Carter’s worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 992,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 19,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,325. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

