Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 502,610 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,139,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,610 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

